Sports: Mariano Diaz Tests Positive To #COVID19

Real Madrid Football Club recently announced that their Spanish born striker, Mariano Diaz has tested positive to the Corona virus, prior to their clash with Manchester City.

The Club through a statement stated that the striker is currently doing great and at the moment, self isolating in his residence.

The Striker having featured for seven games this past campaign, is also doubtful for the Clash with Manchester City Football Club.

Zidane’s side who resumed training today are expected to face Manchester City on August 7, in the second leg of their champions league match. Real Madrid will be hoping to overturn the 2-1 deficit of the tie come August.

The 14-day quarantine that was mandated and recommended by the United Kingdom to people arriving from Spain, presents a real problem for consideration by the Manager on whether to include him in the squad that will face Manchester City early August.