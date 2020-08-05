Sports: Step Aside Cristiano, Paulo Dybala Wins League’s MVP Award

Argentine Forward Paulo Dybala has recently been named Most Valuable Player (MVP), in the league, right after his illustrious and commendable performance helped Juventus FC secure yet another Seria A title.

The player was instrumental in the club’s triumph in the league, after he scored total of 11 goals and assisted six. He will sure be looking at replicating such form when his club hosts Lyon in the second leg encounter of their champions league clash. Lyon won by a lone goal in the first leg.

Confirming winners of the award, Seria A’s Chief Executive Officer, Luigi De Siervo disclosed that the selected are all but deserving winners, adding that the awards were meritorious.

According to him, statistics by Perform statistical survey and tracking data were used to illicit information from Supercoppa, Coppa Italia and the Seria A.

His strike partner Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on winning the best forward despite scoring 31 goals, as Lazio’s Ciro Immobile with his 36 strike for Lazio won the award at the expense of the Portuguese’s sensation.

Other awardees were Wojciech Szczesny who was titled best goalkeeper, leading midfield player title went to Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez as his over displays in midfield helped his club end in third position in the league.

Meanwhile Dejan Kulusevski was titled young player of the season after impressing for Parma.