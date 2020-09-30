SSS Are Trailing Me For An Arrest- Lawyer Cries Out

A legal practitioner Tope Akinyode has alleged that members of the State Security Service, SSS, are tracking him for an arrest.

In a tweet on Wednesday he disclosed that he just got the information of SSS plans to arrest him.

He tweeted, “BREAKING: I’ve just been informed that operatives of the SSS are tracking me for an arrest. I’ve always challenged the impunity of the notorious and dreaded SSS. Earlier this year I got a judgement against it involving the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan. I remain undeterred.”

Recall that Akinyode was the lawyer who represented Anthony Okolie, who was arrested in 2019 and detained for 10 weeks by the Department of State Service, DSS, for purchasing a SIM card that was previously used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Okolie, whose arrest and detention sparked outrage on social media, sued the DSS, President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, and MTN Nigeria to court over the violation of his fundamental human rights.

Akinyode his lawyer followed through the case and on May 14, 2020 he was able to persuade the Federal High Court to award N10 Million Sum Agaisnt SSS For the 10 Weeks Detention of Okolie.

The Court held that the arrest and detention of the Applicant for 10 weeks between 21st July, 2019 and 22nd September, 2019, without any detention order, was illegal as it violated his right to personal liberty guaranteed by Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Finally in a judgment delivered by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Asaba, he awarded the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) against the 1st Respondent SSS as general damages for the unlawful detention of the Applicant for a period of 10 weeks.