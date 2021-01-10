State Police Required To Combat Insecurity –Akeredolu

By Onwuka Gerald

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, called for more efforts to be placed on developing Police unit in various states in the country.

According to him, “The issue of state police had become more necessary than ever.

The Governor made this known at the state Christian service in honour of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, in Akure.

Akeredolu said there was a need for more provision of sophisticated equipment for the Nigerian military to help in their fight against insurgents and bandits alike.

His words, “Better ammunition and welfare of the security agencies must continue to be considered a priority, so as to encourage and support the officers in their fight against crimes in the country.”

Gov Akeredolu lauded the commitment of the military in securing the state from kidnappers and other criminal elements alike.

He added that efforts of the Nigerian military aimed at making the country and state free of criminal elements was commendable.