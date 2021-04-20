Stay Away From Ebonyi — Umahi To Herdsmen

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has asked herdsmen to stay away from the state, for now.

The governor, who gave the directive while briefing journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting, on Tuesday, said at the moment, there is no herdsman in the state as a result of the tension in Ebonyi.

While condemning the killing of policemen and burning of police stations in the South-East zone, Umahi directed the cattle owners to stay away from the state until the place is calm.

The governor further called on leaders of the South East to rise up and condemn the killings in the zone.

His words, “We are killing policemen, we are burning police station which means that South East leaders should know that our problem is not just herdsmen. We want to put it on record that no herdsman is in Ebonyi state now.

“We didn’t ask them to leave. They left on their own, which means they were privy to the attacks on Ebonyi state.

“I have been begging the National leadership that with what is going on, no State Governor is in control of bandits and because of the killings of the defenceless Ebonyi people, for the safety of them, they should not return now.

“There is high tension. We have sent text messages to Myetti Allah that Ebonyi state is under tension and we would not want them to still stay until such a time that the State is safe.”