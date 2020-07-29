Stella Immanuel: Doctor Who Said FaceMasks Are Unnecessary, Has Controversial Views; Says Alien DNA Is Being Mixed To Create A New Breed Of Humans

A Houston, (United States) based doctor identified as Stella Immanuel, who went viral in a video praising hydroxychloroquine and claiming that face masks are unnecessary to stop transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus has become a star on the right-wing internet, garnering tens of millions of views on Facebook on Monday alone.

President of the United States, Donald Trump declared the video of Stella Immanuel a “must watch,” while Donald retweeting the video.

Concerned members of the public, have probed Dr. Immanuel’s medical expertise, and asked for a consideration of other medical claims Immanuel has made—including those about alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams.

Dr. Immanuel’s profile describes her as “Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God’s battle axe and weapon of war”.

Woah CNN, MSNBC etc are doing free commercials on our deliverance ministry. Fire Power is main stream. Thank you CNN and let me know when y’all need some of them demons cast out of you. I will gladly oblige. You will feel a lot better. Keep up the good work. #cnn #MSNBC — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 29, 2020

Immanuel, a pediatrician and a religious minister, has a history of making unusual claims about medical topics and other issues. She has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

She is also noted for alleging that alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by “reptilians” and other aliens.

Further research on Dr Immanuel’s web page, now accessible only via an archived website viewer, as well as her YouTube account, reveal a long list of unscientific beliefs.

These include that “tormenting spirits” routinely have “astral sex” with women, which in turn causes “gynecological problems, marital distress, miscarriages” and more.

In a 2015 video, Dr Immanuel, who leads a religious group called Fire Power Ministries, said: “There are people ruling this nation that are not even human,” describing them as “reptilian spirits” who are “half-human, half ET.”

"I thought she was very impressive" Donald Trump on Dr. 'Alien DNA' Stella Immanuel #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/LDhfUyvY9F — Trump Interpreter (@trumpinterprtr) July 29, 2020

After Facebook took down the clip, Dr Immanuel warned that the company’s servers would start crashing until it was restored.

“If my page is not back up Facebook will be down in Jesus name,” she tweeted.

Immanuel gave her viral speech on the steps of the Supreme Court at the “White Coat Summit,” a gathering of a handful of doctors who call themselves America’s Frontline Doctors and dispute the medical consensus on the novel coronavirus. The event was organized by the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots, which is backed by wealthy Republican donors.



Cameroonian born, United States of America (USA), based physician, Dr. Stella Immanuel, in the interview claimed that the hydroxychloroqhine, zinc and antibacterial drug combination are effective for curing coronavirus, while criticizing the government for hiding the solution.

According to her, “lots of health workers saying that the drug doesn’t work, on occasional basis take it and likewise give to their families as well.

“I have treated over 350 patients using the hydroxychloroquine; and have not lost even a single person, so therefore nobody needs to die”.

The study that made me resulted to the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of Coronavirus was a research that was previously done in 2005 by the National Institute of Health (NIH), they that gave affirmation to the drug and its capabilities. She added that a recent study, done also by NIH revealed hiccup to be a symptom to the Coronavirus.

“I dare everyone in DC, and all you talking heads on CNN to give me a sample of your urine, that if she checks and it turns out that they don’t have hydroxychloroquine, then America should be asked not to take it”, she stated.

Dr. Emmanuel specifically challenged and dared American physician and immunologist, Anthony Stephen Fauci, who also is a lead members of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, to present his urine for testing and see if hydroxychloroquine substances would not be found in them.

“You need not lock down the people in their homes, as there is now a prevention and cure for the rampaging coronavirus”, she added.

Accordingly, “The reason they dont wear mask in public, is because they are all on the hydroxychloroquine, and perhaps they also want the people of America to die from the virus. I dare every single one of you; those of you talking heads on CNN. If we test you and you test negative to it, then we will stop treating COVID-19 patients”, she added.