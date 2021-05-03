0 comments

Steve Harvey, American Talk Show Host, Hails Ikorodu Bois

by on May 3, 2021
 

Steve Harvey, Popular American Talk Show host, has hailed Nigerian internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois.

The group consists of the trio — Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas (13). The young boys are known for remaking, mimicking and recreating multimillion-dollar music videos, movie scenes and movie trailers using ordinary household items.

Harvey took to his verified Twitter account with about 4.2 million followers to give the lads a thumbs up by posting a video of one of the youngsters standing in front of a television set as he mimicked one of his messages which was delivered on his programme, Motivation.  

The iconic American entertainer captioned the video, “#Motivated Flexed biceps @ikorodub #ikorodubois #yourfavouritemimickers.”

The youngsters acknowledging the pat on the back by the American actor by reposting the tweet and captioned it, “Mr Steve!! #Mentor”

Recently, the Ikorodu Bois have been receiving a lot of encouragement from Hollywood stars.  

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 