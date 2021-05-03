Steve Harvey, American Talk Show Host, Hails Ikorodu Bois

Steve Harvey, Popular American Talk Show host, has hailed Nigerian internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois.

The group consists of the trio — Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas (13). The young boys are known for remaking, mimicking and recreating multimillion-dollar music videos, movie scenes and movie trailers using ordinary household items.

Harvey took to his verified Twitter account with about 4.2 million followers to give the lads a thumbs up by posting a video of one of the youngsters standing in front of a television set as he mimicked one of his messages which was delivered on his programme, Motivation.

The iconic American entertainer captioned the video, “#Motivated Flexed biceps @ikorodub #ikorodubois #yourfavouritemimickers.”

The youngsters acknowledging the pat on the back by the American actor by reposting the tweet and captioned it, “Mr Steve!! #Mentor”

Recently, the Ikorodu Bois have been receiving a lot of encouragement from Hollywood stars.