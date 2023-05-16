Steve Lacy Height, Weight, Career, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Steve Lacy is a well-known American singer, musician, songwriter, and producer. He got fame as a guitarist. He also produced his self-produced debut titled Steve Lacy’s Demo. Here we will learn about Steve Lacy height, weight, life career, net worth, etc.

Early Life

Steve Thomas Lacy was born on 23rd May 1998. His birthplace is Compton, California, United States. Now he lives in Los Angeles. Steve showed interest in the guitar at the age of 7. However, he met Jameel Bruner in the high school jazz band. Lacy wrote and performed his first-ever sings on his mobile using an iRig guitar plug-in.

Steve’s parents’ names are Valerie Lacy and Thomas Moya. Her mother raised her as a single parent because his father died at 10. Steve was raised along with his two sisters named, Leslie and Maya. Steve got a high school education from Washington preparatory high school and then shifted to a private school.

Physical Appearance

Steve Lacy height is six feet and one inch, and she weighs 70 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos, including a matching tattoo with Lil Uzi Vert and Ye.

Career

Steve became a producer in 2013 when he produced a third album named Ego Death. This Album was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Annual Grammy Awards. Furthermore, he appeared in the Drum Chord Theory and Fin. After that, it was announced that internet band members would release solo projects.

Steve Lacy started producing songs from Denzel Cury, Isaiah Rashad, Twenty 88, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. He produced the song Pride from the Album Damn and made two guest appearances on the Vampire Weekend rock band album named Father of the Bride. Once again, he got attention and fame when he released Album by producing guitar and bass arrangements and singing his vocals directly into the microphone.

Steve went to produce for Solange on the album Isolation Kali Uchis. He programmed the drum patterns in Ableton Live and co-wrote and produced the single Crush. It was released in February 2018. He reunited with other bands for their Album Hive Mind, released in July 2018.

Steve produced for rapper YG in 2018 and started using mechanic devices to produce music. He released two more singles, Playground, and Hate CD. The other hit songs of 2019 were from Album When I Get Home. The much-appreciated Album was also Apollo XXI, the single ‘N Side.’,

The Album was nominated for the 62nd Annual Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album and nominated as a solo artist. However, he released a compilation album in December 2020 named The LoFis. In June 2022, the single from the Album Mercury was released with a music video.

Steve Lacy released his self-produced debut named Steve Lacy’s Demo. He was also featured with Frank Ocean on the single Mr. Lonely. Moreover, he released another album in 2019 named Apollo XXI. On behalf of this, he was nominated for the annual Grammy Awards for best urban contemporary Album. In the same year, Steve was featured in Sunflowers.

The second studio album was released in 2022, Gemini Rights. It ranked in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. The Album’s Bad Habit single reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also collaborated with Calvin Harris on Live without your love and gained a chart entry in the UK.

Destroying Camera incidence

Steve cut his set short at a concert in New Orleans on 24th October. At that time, he was performing an album’s single ‘Bad Habit.’ It happened when a fan threw a disposable camera onstage at him. He reacted by telling the crowd, ‘Don’t throw shit on my fencing stage, please!’ after that, he walked up to a fan holding a camera and asked them to hand it over before throwing it at the ground.

Then he added, Yeah, that’s it before leaving the stage and shouted ‘Peace.’ Then he did not return for the encore for C U Girl and Dark Red. After that, he addressed his actions in the statement with the NME publicist. Meanwhile, he was releasing his solo album Gemini Rights in UK and Europe at that time. Steve secure his first place on one single ‘Bad Habit, on the Billboard Hot 100.

Steve Lacy’s Net Worth

According to sources, the estimated net worth of Steven Lacy is $35 million. We live All this income comes from his musician, singer, and record producer career. We know it is enough to live a luxury life.

Relationship Status

Steve came out as bisexual in 2017. Well, he always keeps his life private. Therefore, we don’t know if he is single or committed.

Social Media Appearance

Steve Lacy has thousands of followers on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. He has always shared pictures on social media. He is also active on YouTube, with more than 714k followers.