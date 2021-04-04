Stop All Forms of Divisive Politics, Buhari Advices Oshiomhole at 69

Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria has advised Adams Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, to eschew all politics of divide and rule and acrimony.

Buhari in his congratulatory wishes to Oshiomhole on his 69th birthday, titled “President Buhari felicitates with Oshiomhole on 69th birthday”, said; “President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Governor of Edo State, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

“As the former labour leader looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, the President urges him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

“President Buhari also recognises the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to our nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.”

