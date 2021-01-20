Stop Attacking Obaseki’s Administration, Accept Serial Defeat In Good Faith – PDP To Oshiomhole, Mayaki

By Onwuka Gerald

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his hired gun, John Mayaki, to accept the serial defeat suffered in the hands of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and stop their infantile and unwarranted attacks on the governor and his administration.

This was contained in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Osa Nehikhare on Wednesday.

He said Oshiomhole’s latest swipe at the governor over an alleged N18bn loan request, delivered through Oshiomhole’s media hireling, Mayaki, demonstrated an acute obsession with propagation of falsehood, lies and alternative facts to curry public sympathy after a most humiliating defeat at the polls.

The statement in part reads, “It is quite unfortunate that we are compelled to once again attend to the rantings from the camp of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has grown fond of Edo State Government treasury and cannot fathom to bear the pain that he would never have access to the till, with which the governor has continued to pursue developmental projects for the progress and advancement of the state”.

“Oshiomhole has registered his frustration once again through the tirade of John Mayaki, who has admitted that his write-ups are “fatally wrong and unable to pass credibility check” and that he allows his political interest and not his judgement as a professional journalist guide him! It is obvious that Mayaki is vigorously trying to rescue his obviously failing journalism career. Shame that his journalism has been reduced to only one story, which is the propagation of lies against the Governor. We forgave him before, doesn’t mean we will tolerate his lies!”.

Responding to allegations paraded by Oshiomhole through his lackey, Nehikhare dismissed the claims, stating that the Governor is not as profligate like Oshiomhole.

According to him, the lack of critical thinking in the camp of Oshiomhole was telling with the inconsistencies in the allegations, as it was claimed that the governor was taking the loan with the plan to pay back with the state’s 13 percent crude oil derivation credits, but in the same line of thought, the writer alleged that there was no clear repayment plan.

He added that “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is not profligate like Oshiomhole which can be seen from the governor’s leadership style as well as the manner in which he has so far managed the state’s resources to the admiration of local and foreign partners, who continue to commend the prudent, transparent and judicious allocation of resource in pursuit of sustainable development and economic advancement in Edo”.

“There is no denying that Edo people are sick of the lies and falsehoods propagated by Oshiomhole and his minions. It’s high time they embrace the resetting Agenda of the Governor Obaseki and that of the PDP”.

“Edo must move forward”, The statement concluded.