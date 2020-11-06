‘Stop Buhari, Others From Medical Trips’ – Senate To State House Officials

In order to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from traveling abroad to seek medical treatment, the Senate has called on State House officials to equip its clinic.

The call was made on Thursday by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Relations.

This remark was made by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma Lar, when Mr. Tijani Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, appeared before the panel to justify his 2021 budget estimates.

A budget of N19.7bn for 2021 was proposed by the State House official, out of which N1.3bn was suggested for the State House Clinic.

Senator La’ah said the committee would support the State House Clinic budget, but insisted that his government’s president and other top officials could no longer be flown overseas for medical care.