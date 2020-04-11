Stop Calling The #COVID19 Toll-Free Line To Ask For Food And Money— Twitter User Tells Nigerians

The (NCDC) Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, has put in every measure possible in the fight against the COVID-19 in the country.

NCDC has developed a Toll-free line, Nigerians can call as in order to get emergency response when they notice symptoms of the virus in anyone.

However, Nigerians have allegedly abused the access, by calling the line, for emergencies that are not health related.

A Twitter User, Fisayo Soyombo took to his Twitter account to admonish Nigerians that if they keep abusing the access by calling the toll-free line when they are not supposed to, it would slow the process.

He said: ”

I understand a lot of people are calling the COVID-19 toll-free lines to ask for food & money.

I know this is a tough time for everyone, esp the poor. But pls know that when you do this, you significantly limit the available time for them to deal with genuine COVID-19 complaints”

I understand a lot of people are calling the COVID-19 toll-free lines to ask for food & money.



I know this is a tough time for everyone, esp the poor. But pls know that when you do this, you significantly limit the available time for them to deal with genuine COVID-19 complaints — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 11, 2020