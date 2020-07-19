Stop Complaining About Buhari, You Campaigned For Him In 2015 — Omokri Slams Soyinka

Former Special Assistant on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri has warned Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, against further attacks on Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri said that Soyinka lacks the moral rights to continue attacking Buhari.

It would be recalled that the renowned dramatist pleaded with Nigerians to forgive and vote for Buhari in 2015.

Soyinka’s last attack on the ruler was last month, when he claimed that he (Buhari) was not in charge of Nigeria.

Soyinka’s attack was in reaction to an open letter written to the President by retired colonel and former Military Administrator of Kaduna, Umar Dangiwa.

Dangiwa, in the letter, had accused Buhari of appointing only people from Northern Nigeria into office.

Recalling when Soyinka begged Nigerians to forgive Buhari, Omokri, tweeted, “Can someone tell Wole Soyinka to respect himself and stop complaining about the problem he inflicted on Nigeria? This was a man who knew General @MBuhari’s past very well, yet asked Nigerians to forgive him. Now, we are repeating the past because we forgot it!”

