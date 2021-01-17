Stop Conniving With Kidnappers – Amotekun Warns Ekiti Residents

By Onwuka Gerald

The Commander, Ekiti Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd.), has cautioned residents against conniving with kidnappers to stop the act or face the consequences.

He said besides being punished when caught, the connivers would end up as victims of the kidnappers due to their greed.

Komolafe while speaking in Ado Ekiti, in reaction to report from a kidnap victim that villagers were cooking for kidnappers who abducted him.

The Amotekun boss responded by saying, “We are trying our best to let the residents know that it is not in their best interest to aid the kidnappers because one day, they also may become their victim.”

“The kidnappers are with us, they are not spirits. We tell residents that instead, why don’t you cooperate with us and security agencies to provide information to us”.

“Right now, we are intensifying the orientation because if we remove the collaborators, busting the kidnappers will be a lot easier,” Komolafe added.