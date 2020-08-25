Stop Consumption Of Apple, Blackcurrant Fruit Juice Imported From Australia – NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

Nigerians have been warned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to stop with consumption of blackcurrant alongside organic apple that was imported from Australia.

The caution was given by the agency’s Director General, Professor Moji Adeyeye, who explained that both products have been confirmed to be hazardous, and at such not good for the human health.

According to her, several warning came from Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety (CFS) as against the health risk pertaining to consumption of tassie organic apple and blackcurrant juice gotten from Australia.

She said reason for the rejection advice for the fruit juice was due to the excessive increase of patulin content, saying it has gone above the required level for fruit juice.

Continuing, she stated that the increased patulin properties in the fruit juice can instigate or lead kidney and liver damage in the body.

“The toxicity in the juice will eventually lead to nausea and continuous vomiting.

She identified name of the juice to be ‘Pure Tassie, organic apple and blackcurrant juice that comes from Australia.

She pleaded with importers, retailers and consumers to stop with the proliferation, importation and use of the fruit juice, advising further wmembers of the public possessing the affected product to immediately submit to nearest NAFDAC office.

“If you are experiencing any health symptoms or effects from use of this product, kindly report to nearest NAFDAC office”, she advised.