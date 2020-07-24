Stop Distributing Substandard Lubricant In Bauchi – DPR To Marketers

Marketers in Bauchi have recently been advised by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to stop proliferating substandard Lubricant products in the State.

This declarative was given by the Controller Operations of the Department, Mr. Abdullahi Iliyasu on Friday in Bauch State.

According to him, “a two day sensitization programme was organized by the Department to warn the most especially the retailers against the risk associated with sale and use of unprocessed lubricant in Cars, Machines and other equipment that uses lubricants in their operation”.

He stated also that the training was targeted at marketers of Base oil products and educate them in a meticulous manner, the risk of buying and selling bad lubricant products.

“Substandard and unfinished oil, can to a great extent damage engines of mobile and immobile machinery like cars, lorries, and others. Reason be that it is lacking the required and complete ingredient found in the processed oil”, they stated.

Iliyasu further said that using unprocessed oil is seriously poisonous and can present different problems to a person’s health. He urged the dealers of the products to do well to obtain valid licences and follow correct marketing procedures.

“Marketers instead of purchasing products hand-to- hand, they should instead go directly recognized and certified lubricating organizations like Total, Amasco and Oando companies”, he advised.