Stop having sex in the dark – Gospel singer, Patience Akpabio advises women

Gospel singer, Patience Akpabio took to Facebook to share her thoughts about having sex in the dark, an act she insisted must stop.

According to the gospel singer, children produced in the dark have a different view about that the world than those produced in light.

Patience Akpabio urged couples to ensure there is light in the room during sex, so there can be transparency and positive energy in the world.

She wrote;

No more having sex in the dark with your husband. This is 2020, turn the lights on. Children produced in darkness have a different view of the world than those produced in light. Let us light up our world in the bedroom so we can have transparency and positive energy in this world

She added that sex in the dark makes a man act like he is blind, while he gets a clearer direction when there is light. Patience Akpabio wrote in a rejoinder comment;