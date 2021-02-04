Stop Playing Politics With Security Of The Country – CAN To FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has called on the Department of State Services, (DSS) to stop playing politics with the security of the country.

CAN stated that the prolongation of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Mohammed Adamu’s tenure is not good for the country.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Re-DSS raises alarm.” by Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant (Media and Communication) to the CAN President on Wednesday,

The statement in part reads, “Whenever the DSS raises any alarm over the security of the country, ordinarily, one should take them seriously because of the fact that their primary responsibility includes but not limited to intelligence gathering”.

“We recall that the agency raised similar alarm recently. But how many suspects have been arrested, detained and arraigned over the last ones? All the killings in the country have been happening without bringing those responsible to book”.

“Are they not aware? People are being kidnapped on the highways and in their residences without any arrest. We wonder why? Those who are shedding the innocent blood and those who are kidnapping for ransom are they spirits?”

Continuing, “CAN calls on those who are responsible for the security of lives and property of the people to wake up to their constitutional responsibilities.

“The least that is expected of any responsible government is the protection of lives and property of the citizens, which our governments have not been able to do.

“Sometimes, some suspects will be paraded before the camera but their prosecutions remain unknown. This doesn’t speak well of us as a nation. Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are not invincible and until they are being apprehended and successfully prosecuted, people will no longer have respect for those who are in charge of the security.

Furthermore, “It is high time the media stood up and asked our governments serious questions through front page comments and editorial. Things are becoming increasingly complicated daily.

“Criminals are operating as if our security agencies are on holidays. CAN has been calling for a complete overhauling of the security architecture in vain. May God deliver us from those criminals who are now operating with impunity”. The statement reads.