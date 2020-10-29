Stop Rendering Service To Turkish Airline, NUATE Orders Members

The activities of Turkish airline was hindered yesterday, as it was prevented from carrying out it’s normal routine based on the directive by the National Union of Air Transport Employees to its members to stop rendering services to the airline.

According to the union , the decision is due to the airline’s inability to reinstate some sacked executives previously working with the union.

The NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba in a notice signed by him ordered aviation workers to stop their services to the airline as from October 29, 2020, and this is to take effect throughout Nigeria.

he further said:”Accordingly, all aviation workers, including ground handling, aviation security and logistic personnel are hereby directed to withdraw all services from the airline until all sacked exco members are reinstated unconditionally, and without loss of pay or service”.

The president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, commented that the airline is given two weeks ultimatum to reinstate all the displaced workers or face the wrath of NLC.

he also said the NUATE executives sacked because they were fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers at large, so the sacking was directed at “frustrating and unionization” and to enslave Nigerians.