#StopTheNCDCBill: Nigerians Complain About Bill to Strengthen NCDC – Complaints on Forceful Vaccination
The House of Reps recently drafted The Infectious Diseases Act which grants the NCDC more administrative powers from forceful vaccinations to limitations on Freedom of association.
The Bill was sponsored by the Speaker of The House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila.
Some Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Bill.
Journalist, David Hundeyin brought to light issues of Plagiarism and authoritarian powers which will be in the hands of the DG of NCDC.
What do you get when you cross a draft Infectious Diseases Act with authoritarian dictatorship and blatant plagiarism from 1977 Singaporean legislation?— David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 29, 2020
You get a brewing disaster.
A deep dive I wrote for @NewsWireNGR https://t.co/kLAN0DqdoH
Others have taken it further to complain about the forced vaccinations which the bill proposes.
So, a Bill that seeks to empower NCDC to administer vaccines to curb the spread of Pandemic has hurriedly passed through 1st & 2nd reading in the @NGRHouse w/o a public hearing. Why the rush? What & whose agenda are they pushing? #StoptheNCDCBill @segalink @dino_melaye @realFFK pic.twitter.com/64AMq4RyJQ— Joshua Oluwafemi (@joshfemi_) April 30, 2020
STOP the Forced Vaccination bill about to be passed into law by the Nigerian Government#StoptheNCDCBill— tolulade (@tolulade1) April 30, 2020
When people who have done their research cried out, they said it's conspiracy theory.— Emmanuel Sentouve Chukwuebuka (@sentouve) April 30, 2020
You will wake up one morning to see you must take a vaccine. Nigerians wake up!!! Let's us save ourselves #StoptheNCDCBillhttps://t.co/i7AQqRxOrg
With conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic about dystopian figured caused by forceful vaccinations.
Nigerians started the #StopTheNCDCBill to lament their fears about forced vaccinations and granting the NCDC too much power.
As at 11:55pm 29th April. NCDC reported 1728 confirmed cases in Nigeria and 51 Deaths.