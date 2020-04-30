0 comments

#StopTheNCDCBill: Nigerians Complain About Bill to Strengthen NCDC – Complaints on Forceful Vaccination

The House of Reps recently drafted The Infectious Diseases Act which grants the NCDC more administrative powers from forceful vaccinations to limitations on Freedom of association.

The Bill was sponsored by the Speaker of The House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Some Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Bill.

Journalist, David Hundeyin brought to light issues of Plagiarism and authoritarian powers which will be in the hands of the DG of NCDC.

Others have taken it further to complain about the forced vaccinations which the bill proposes.

With conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic about dystopian figured caused by forceful vaccinations.

Nigerians started the #StopTheNCDCBill to lament their fears about forced vaccinations and granting the NCDC too much power.

As at 11:55pm 29th April. NCDC reported 1728 confirmed cases in Nigeria and 51 Deaths.

