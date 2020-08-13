Stranded Nigerian Girls Arrive Lagos From Lebanon

Some Nigerian Girls stranded in Lebanon arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday evening.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, announced this on its twitter handle while explaining that so far they have been able to evacuate 94 out of the 150 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon.

Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa who was at the airport to receive them said, “On hand to welcome home 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon for months .

“A big thank you to the Lebaneese Ambassador to Nigeria, the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, the Lebaneese Community in Nigeria for making this possible Nema is handling their logistics . More returning soon.

“They have all proceeded on a 14 day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Presidential Task Force, PTF, COVID-19.

The ecstatic girls who sang in joy and hailed Dabiri-Erewa thanked the Federal government, Nigerian mission in Lebanon as well as the Lebanese Community in Nigeria for helping them get to Nigeria safely.