Strange: Man Trapped In A Sealed Manhole In Lagos [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

A yet to be identified man has been trapped in a manhole in Surulere, Lagos State.

@EMOGY, a twitter user shared pictures and video of the incident on Monday.

The strange nature of the occurrence is that the manhole has been sealed and so it is very difficult to ascertain how he got stuck in there.

In the video, passersby, who were still in shock had to call the police for proper investigation.

Watch video below:

Already called the police. People are trying to interrogate him to know who he is and how he got there. pic.twitter.com/LyiU2Uz3U2 — KOLADE (@EMOGY_) October 5, 2020

Who the man is and how he got there have not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report.