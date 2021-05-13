Stray Bullets Hit Innocent Bystanders as Customs Clash With Smugglers

A clash between operatives of the Nigerian Customs and smugglers has left no fewer than four people dead in Iseyin, a town in Oyo State.

The incident which happened on Thursday as Nigerians were enjoying the Eid-Fitri celebrations started when custom officers intercepted smugglers with contraband goods while trying to cross the border.

Sources informed that the four people died as a result of gunshots they sustained when the customs officers were engaging the smugglers.

Witnesses stated that innocent bystanders were hit with stray bullets which resulted in the death of four people.

Clashes and gunfights between Custom officers and smugglers are commonplace at Nigeria’s borders.