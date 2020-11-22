Strike: ASUU Calls For Ban Of Public Office Holders’ Children From Studying Abroad

By Onwuka Gerald

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the ban of public office holders children from studying in Tertiary institutions abroad.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Prof. Olu Olu Olufayo, ASUU Akure Zonal Coordinator and Dr. Olayinka Awopetu, Chairman FUTA ASUU Chapter on Sunday.

According to the statement, such policy will help to rebuild the Nation’s Educational Sector.

The statement which also kicks against the ruling class and there dependents traveling to seek for medical intervention outside Nigeria Soil, added that if such policy is implemented, it will reduce the decadence in the nation’s Educational and Health Sectors.

“Until we domesticate two very important practices as laws in Nigeria, we may not get out of this doldrums. First, an act to compel all public office holders and government appointees to have their wards educated in Nigeria Public schools from primary to tertiary level.

The statement further reads, “Secondly, an act to compel all political office holders, appointees and their dependents prohibiting them from seeking medical intervention outside Nigeria.

“When these two laws are enacted, perhaps we will gradually see the end of needless ASUU strikes in the country.

While expressing its griefs about poor Educational Sector in Nigeria, the body states that “for the past three decades, the university system has suffered (and still suffering) brain drain arising from from poor infrastructural, Capital and human resource development”.

Stressing that lots of good brains has been lost to more organized and purposeful countries as a result of pittance paid to the Lecturers in Nigeria and poor funding to carryout extensive researches.

The Statement also read that ASUU will continue to resist the intentional decimation of University education in Nigeria.