Strike: ASUU Have Not Been Exempted From IPPIS, Says FG

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal Government has disprove report it exempted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, (IPPIS).

The revelation was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

According to him The government held no meeting that finalized that ASUU would be exempted from the IPPIS payment platform, adding that the government was quoted wrongly.

He said the government agreed with university’s head that ASUU members that were yet to register on IPPIS, will receive salaries through platform they used in receiving Muhammadu Buhari’s compassionate COVID-19 funds in February and June.

Continuing that no government payment will be done without IPPIS, he said that the platform was a hybrid one between IPPIS and the Government Integrated Financial Management and Information System, (GIFMIS) saying it is just transitional.

He added that IPPIS and GIFMIS would be adopted in paying university tutors; while the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, (UTAS) will continue to undergo cyber security test to affirm usage.

The Minister further said “our communique needs to be given to ASUU so people would stop quoting us out of context that we abandoned IPPIS.