STRIKE: FG Playing With Students’ Future, Says ASUU

By Adejumo Enock

The recent comments by Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige that Universities cannot reopen this 2020 has attracted some condemnation by some stakeholders in the academic circle who stated that the government is gambling with the future of Nigerian youths.

This was contained in a statement signed by the union’s leaders in Port Harcourt zone, Uzo Onyebinama, Zonal Coordinator of ASUU on Thursday.

Onyebinama in the statement accused the minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige of incompetency following his inability to respect the Memorandum of Actions (MOAs), of 2017 and 2019. Stressing that this government is reluctant to take necessary steps to ensure that universities reopen this year.

The union also decried the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), claiming it lacks the credence to curb corruption in the university’s system.

“IPPIS is not a legal instrument that could dictate and tackle fraudulent activities of some university. The government’s payment system breached university autonomy”, he noted.

The Zonal Coordinator reiterated that the legal instrument to probe corruption in the universities is the visitation panel and for almost a decade, ASUU has been demanding for the constitution of visitation panels in federal universities.

“We are told that they are at the point of gazetting the panels for several weeks now. Maybe they will need like another five years to do the gazetting.

“Even when the panels visit, their reports will remain secret and empty white papers will be released with nothing actually to implement and this will be done in connivance with some unscrupulous officers of the Federal Government”, he pointed out.

He however implored the federal government to work their talk on the mantra of zero tolerance for corruption.