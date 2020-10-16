Strike: FG To Release N30 Billion Earned Allowances To #ASUU

As part of the Collected Academic Allowances (EAA) payment to the Academic Workers Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has agreed to release N30 billion.

The Minister of Labour and Jobs, Sen Chris Ngige gave the disclosure at the end of a meeting between the Federal Government and ASUU on Friday in Abuja.

“The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) has undertaken to make N30 billion available on or before 6 November.

“The remaining N10 billion will be allocated evenly between the two tranches to be paid respectively in May 2021 and February 2022.

“To this end, the NUC will set up a committee to create a template that would capture all the allowances negotiated in the 2009 Agreement for all the university Unions.

“The OAGF and the National University Commission (NUC) are therefore expected to complete the verification of the EAA figures rapidly in order to defray the payment from 2014 to 2020. ASUU is working to accomplish this by the end of December with the OAGF and NUC, ”he said.

He said the government had offered N20 billion payable by the end of January 2021, amid the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, ASUU decided to take the offer for consideration by its members and to reverse it by Oct. 21.