STRIKE: FG To Resume Negotiations With ASUU on Friday

By Adejumo Enock

The Academic Staff Union of Universities and Federal Government will resume meeting on Friday.

This was disclosed on Wednesday Night by The Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The sitting will resolve issues ranging from contentious payment platform preferred by the union and every other pending issues.

ASUU is against the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System proposed by The Federal Government in settling workers salaries.

In place of the IPPIS, The University General and Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System was proposed by The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union.

The strike action embarked on by ASUU is as a result of complaints on shortchanged of the University Workers and the salary delays caused by the IPPIS.

Charles Akpan, the Ministry of Labour and Employment spokesperson made this known via a text message on Wednesday that the Federal Government will resume dialogue with ASUU leaders at the minister’s conference hall.

Despite claims by the government that it has agreed to pay N30 billion Earned Academic Allowance and N20 billion for the revitalization of the education sector and arrears of salaries to the Lecturers. Which the only disagreement was over IPPIS.

ASUU still stood upon its ground that the strike will continue as the government has not met their demands.