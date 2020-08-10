STRIKE: Lagos Govt In Meeting With NUPENG To Resolve Issues

Lagos State Government delegates and influential members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), are currently holding a resolving meeting on strike embarked upon by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) in Alausa.

The government spoke on the importance of the meeting, by saying that it will help prevent a possible scarcity of fuel, should the strike continue.

Not forgetting that NUPENG ordered members of PTD to stop with fuel distribution in Lagos. Amongst their plights, they complained about the outrageous excesses of security operatives on tanker drivers as well as the dilapidating condition of roads in the state.

In a statement that was jointly signed by NUPENG’s President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Olawale Afolabi, the union bemoaned the deficiency of various authorities in the state in solving three problems beclouding so far the activities of tanker drivers in the state.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, stated that negotiations is currently ongoing with representatives from NUPENG, we will hope to conclude efficiently and avert possible scarcity of fuel in the state.

He added that the result gotten from the meeting of both parties, will definitely be of benefit for the generality of the public.