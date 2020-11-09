Strike: ‘Recall Students For Academic Activities’ – ASUU Faction Begs VCs

Lecturers under the umbrella of the Congress of Academic Universities has implored public university vice-chancellors to invite students for academic activities.

CONUA, which is an ASUU breakaway party, said its members are not on strike across the nation and are ready to instruct.

In a press release, the National Secretary of CONUA, Dr Henri Oripeloye, made this known.

“Oripeloye promised that” if VCs now recall their students, academic activities will commence with no rancour in public varsities, as many lecturers are prepared to resume because they comply with the IPPIS Directive of the government.

“Apart from members of the body, Oripeloye, who led members of CONUA to the press conference at various universities, said, there are some lecturers who do not affiliate to any Union and are prepared to teach”.

“We firmly deny the accusations that we are part of the Academic Workers Union of Universities, saying further that on university campuses in Nigeria, we are an autonomous union.

“We commend highly the National University Commission for supporting the opening of universities nationwide. We want to reopen our universities so that they are not left behind in the scheme of things”.