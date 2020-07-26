Student Arrested For Operating A Jonathan Parody Account Released

Babatunde Olusola a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso who was arrested for operating a twitter Parody account using the name of the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan has been released.

Human Rights Lawyer and Activist Abdul Mahmud who previously reached out to Jonathan’s people announced this on his twitter handle on Sunday morning.

For over two months Olusola had been detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, following his inability to meet his bail condition.



Mahmud explained that he had reached out to Jonathan’s people but didn’t get an instant reply, however he woke up to a message from them indicating that Olusola had been released.

He said, “I tweeted early this morning and soon after reached out to Dr Jonathan’s people. Since it was in the small hours I didn’t get an instant reply. This morning, I woke up to three messages from them. “The boy is out”, the messages concluded.

“A message from the boy’s lawyer stating they are not connected to the Punch newspaper report was also forwarded to me.

“The messages didn’t state the circumstances in which the boy was let out. All the same he’s out, I was told.

“I thank Sowore who consistently pushed the case in the public space and for the constant private reminders to get on to GEJ’s people even when others issues occupied me”.

A parody account is a type of profile on social media that is named after popular persons where individuals can share different ideas about a specific issue, person or company usually in a comic way to entertain readers.



