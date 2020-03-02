Student dies in hospital after being flogged in school by teacher in Delta state

A teacher at Ekiugbo Grammar School in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has been accused of flogging a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student identified as Kelvin Ogheneogaga, who later died at a hospital.

The incident led to a protest on February 26 in which the teacher was attacked by angry students. The principal’s office was also destroyed by the students who also pelted a police van with stones.

An eyewitness who spoke to The Nation, revealed that the teacher continued beating the late student even after he complained of being sick over a leg injury.

He said;

“We were begging the teacher not to flog him because Kelvin was not too fine but the teacher refused. Kelvin had an injury in his leg before he was flogged; we do not know if the flogging was what led to his death.”

A senior police officer attached to Ughelli Area Command also confirmed the incident, he said;