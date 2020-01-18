Student drowns, die in Abaji river

A thirteen year -old student of Junior Secondary School (JSS) Kekeshi in Abaji, simply identified as Aromeh, has drowned in a river in the area.

A teacher of the school, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon around 12:00pm.

He said the deceased left the class along with three of his classmates during break to swim in the river, saying when the deceased pulled off his uniform and dived into the river, he did not pop up on the surface of the water.

He added that the three other mates could not find the deceased after 10 minutes and they raised alarm.

He said the school principal immediately alerted the police and some staff of the school who rushed to the river to search for the body of the deceased.

“We started searching for the boy corpse along with some police officers until around 2:pm when his corpse was recovered,” he said.

Reacting, the Abaji Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Umar Musa, confirmed the incident, saying the school principal alerted him and he mobilised his men with some staff of the school to the river to recover the body of the deceased.

He said the remains of the deceased boy were deposited at the hospital morgue after doctors confirmed him dead.