Student To Sue Army After Amputation From Gunshot Injury

Emmanuel Madubuezi will sue the Nigerian Army for 1Billion Naira after losing his left leg due to a gunshot wound inflicted by a soldier.

He was hit by a stray bullet fired by the soldier on September 14,2017 while heading to school.

His lawyer, Mr. Tope Akinyode announced in a statement that he will ask the court to compel the army to pay a compensation of 1 Billion.

Mr. Madubuezi was shot while riding a keke ( commercial tricycle) on his way to Port Harcourt Polytechnic.

His leg was later amputated on September 25,2017 after three hospitals failed treating him.

The Nigerian Army admitted to shooting the victim but said the soldier acted on his own and will not cover the victim’s bills or offer compensation.