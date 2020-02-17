Studies show husband stress women twice as much as children

Being a parent is hard. Not only are you responsible for yourself but for other people. The demands of providing the best life you can for your children financially, physically, and psychologically are stressful and often complicated.

A survey of over seven thousand American mothers conducted by TODAY in 2013 asked how they’d rate their stress level on a scale of 0-10 (ten being the highest amount of stress). The average response was 8.5. That’s hardly a surprise. What’s interesting is that when asked their greatest source of stress, almost half of the moms answered: their husbands. (1)

In the context of family life, the sources of stress are different among mothers, fathers, and children.

Primary sources of stress for the mothers surveyed:

Not enough time each day to accomplish everything that needs to be done.

Responsibility for most of the parenting and household duties.

Inadequate help from their spouses.

Single mothers (understandably) experience the highest levels of stress, as they have zero daily support from a spouse.

These stressors are based on the common experience of mothers in the industrialized world: generally, mothers do twice as many household and parenting tasks as fathers. This statistic should be considered along with the fact that many women prefer to do some of those tasks because they’re happier with the outcome than if their partners did them (e.g., laundry, cleaning the bathroom). (2) It’s acknowledged, even at the federal government level, that women spend much more of their time attending to family and care responsibilities than men. (3)

Underlying the stresses of raising children is marriage. All relationships require work on both sides in order to be mutually beneficial. Marriage is the most difficult and complicated of them all. Even the best of marriages that are fulfilling, rewarding, honest, respectful, and loving can be stressful at times.

The responsibilities and pressures of having children add to the daily emotional stress of marriage, work outside the home, and other relationships. To be a successful parent in a comfortable home, mothers and fathers have to manage their relationships with each other and with each child simultaneously; neglect one and the other will sorely suffer.

Additionally, when mothers and fathers disagree on parenting issues there’s that stress on top of regular daily activities. Part of that is due to the (thankfully) different approaches to life: men see the forest and women see the trees. The differences in how men and women view parenting and the accompanying stressors are partially the result of upbringing but even more responsible is the composition and structure of the brain.

“The neuroscience literature shows that the human brain is a sex-typed organ with distinct anatomical differences in neural structures and accompanying physiological differences in function.” (4)

So yeah, women and men are wired differently from the get-go.

When it comes to parenting, mothers and fathers approach it differently. In a 2015 study of the differences between men and women in attachment and caregiving representations and mindful parenting:

“…fathers presented higher levels of avoidance, more egoistic motivations to provide help, lower perceived ability to recognize others’ needs, and lower levels of mindful parenting than mothers.” (5)

That doesn’t mean they care less or don’t love and respect their wives or their children. Fathers just don’t assume the parenting role in the same way that mothers do. In fact, studies in mammal genetics have found that a maternal instinct is pre-programmed in females in utero, due primarily to the predominant female sex hormones. (6)

Many of the mothers surveyed by TODAY expressed frustration that their husbands behave more like children than active equal partners in parenting and in running the household. Fathers are more prone to sit back when the sink is full of dishes or the hamper is overflowing, especially after a full day of work outside the home. And they won’t lose any sleep if the cupcakes for tomorrow’s bake sale aren’t perfect. Like children, those things don’t carry a whole lot of importance for fathers.

Mothers’ resentment is often the result of the inequity in household duties. If resentment is left unresolved, the marriage can suffer; sometimes it doesn’t recover after the children have grown and are no longer in their parents’ care.

A study by the University of Padova (Italy) found that when one spouse dies in a long-term marriage, widowers often suffer depression and failing health while widows find their stress levels drastically reduced and are less likely to become frail. A contributing factor to this (perhaps surprising) result is the unburdening of the caregiver role that women take on for their spouses. (7)