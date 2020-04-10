Subsidy: PDP Demands Apology, Restitution From Nigerian Ruler, Buhari

In a statement signed by The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Nigerian ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to tender unreserved apology to the entire nation for allowing his administration to deceive Nigerians while secretly running an over-bloated and sleazy oil subsidy regime as now exposed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The PDP said its demand is predicated on the confession by the NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari, that Buhari’s regime had been running an over-bloated subsidy which is against the national interest.

The statement reads that the party holds that Kyari’s open confession is a direct vindication of our stand that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has been neck deep in serial oil fraud.

The party noted as appalling that while Nigerian ruler, Buhari castigated previous PDP administrations and announced that oil subsidy existed only as a fraud, he had secretly continued to preside over an over-bloated subsidy regime through which over N14 trillion belonging to Nigerians have been stolen.

“In Kyari’s words, “there are many things wrong with the under-recovery … the under-recovery itself is so over-bloated because we are subsidizing the whole of West Africa. That has to stop”

“From this, it is clear to all that Buhari’s regime had not only been covering sleazy oil subsidy regime but also an under-recovery fraud with an international dimension.

“It is even more distressing that that such monumental racket against our nation had been going on under an administration whose leaders parade as saints while swimming in an ocean of corruption.” The statement read in parts.

The party charged Buhari’s regime to immediately name the West African countries that it claims to be subsidizing fuel for and the amount so far spent in such hazy enterprise.

PDP adopted their stance on the subject matter because there are already insinuations in the public space that the so-called West African countries could be the private purses of corrupt APC leaders and the cabal in Buhari’s Regime.

They expressed their displeasure at how Nigerian Ruler, Buhari had allowed such hemorrhaging of our economic bloodstream into private vaults.

The final part of the statement read:

“Now that the Managing Director of the NNPC has summoned the courage to make this confession, after our party counseled government officials to stop lying to Nigerians about trillions of naira claimed to have been paid for subsidy, what is expected of the Buhari Presidency is to, without any further delay, apologize to Nigerians, make restitutions and take immediate steps to recover the over N14 trillion siphoned in oil scams under its watch.”