Substandard Drugs: NAFDAC Shuts Six Pharmaceutical Companies

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down six local producers of finished pharmaceutical products.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

According to her, the decision to shut down the companies was hinged on the agency’s furtherance of its zero tolerance for the circulation of substandard drugs in the country.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Adeyeye stated that the pharmaceutical companies were closed following a nationwide surveillance on their manufacturing activities.

Her words, “These local manufacturers, despite appropriate notification, failed to meet minimum good manufacturing Practice standards.

Adeyeye maintained that the companies will remain shut until the respective GMP guidelines are met.

Continuing, she mentioned that the current actions are to serve as restraints to all local and foreign manufacturers who may not want to adhere to the basic GMP requirements and partner with the agency in its renewed campaign to rid the country of substandard drugs.

Furthermore, the NAFDAC DG stated, that the agency owes Nigeria the responsibility of safeguarding public health and will not slack in ensuring that only medicines that are safe, potent and good for consumption are accessible to the Nigerians”.