Succor In Apo As FCT Task Force Raids Illicit Drug Colony, Cattle Market

The Federal Capital Territory,FCT, Ministerial Task Force on City Sanitation has raided and demolished make shift structures inside a notorious illicit drug colony and cattle market popularly known as Pantaker along the Apo /AYA road.



Barely a week after the Ministerial Task Force discovered and raided the site the criminal elements were said to have re-grouped again, threatening to rebuild the colony hence the decision of the Task Force to demolish and raze down the entire area.



Items discovered at the place by the Task Force while on a routine surveillance and cleaning exercise included several packages of illicit hard drugs, substances and some weapons, like knives, axe and clubs.



During the raid, several members of the drug cartel fled the area, leaving their wares, while two suspected members were arrested and handed over to operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA who were also in the team.

Cairman of the Task Force, Ikharo Attah who led the exercise noted that constant raiding of the areas have become imperative, as total sanitation and safety of the city can’t be achieved with desperate criminal elements left around the fringes of the city’s major road corridors.



According to him, ” It is not late to turn when you discovered you were travelling on the wrong road, the FCT Minister Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello gave us a directive to clear alignment from the Oladipo Diya Junction to the popular Apo Roundabouts .



“After we finished clearing the illegal motor park, we discovered that there is a very notorious drug market going on along that road corridor, and a little bit further up the hill.



“We were here last week when we got so many of the hard drugs and arrested the dealers while some persons escaped, but today they have gone back there. Sadly, those we have cleared came back to rebuild their tents. We have cleared the rebuilt structures and recovered the drugs left by those who fled.

“We recovered so many wraps of Indian hem and many bottles of codeine and several hard drugs. We also arrested two persons found at the scene. We have also discovered an illegal abattoir and recovered two rams.”

The Task Force set all the illegal structures built by these drug dealers on fire at leaving the place plain and strictly guarded by members of the security forces creating some level of sanity and safety for residents living around the said area.