Suicide Bomber: Police reveal culprit apprehended at Bishop Oyedepo’s church, FFK, others react

by on February 3, 2020
 

On Sunday, a 30-year-old suspected suicide bomber was arrested at the Sabon Tasha branch of the Living Faith Church aka Winners chapel owned by popular clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo.

A statement later released by the state police command spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo, gave the name of the suspected suicide bomber as Nathaniel Samuel. 

An arguement has ensued on Twitter as some Nigerians claim this is a pseudo name as no ”Christian would attempt to bomb a church.”

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, while reacting to the police statement, said anyone who believes that the suspect’s real name is Nathaniel Samuel, would need to have his or her head examined.

FFK, others react after police reveal suicide bomber who was apprehended at Bishop Oyedepo

