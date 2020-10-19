Suicide Car Bombing Leaves 13 Dead, 120 Injured In Western Afghanistan

A suicide car bombing killed at least 13 people and wounded about 120 others in the western Ghor province of Afghanistan, officials said.

Mohammad Omer Lalzad, the head of a hospital in Ghor, said emergency workers were treating hundreds of people with both severe and light injuries from the bombing. He anticipated that the death toll would increase.

Tariq Aran, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the car bombing hit near the entrance of the office of the provincial police chief and other nearby government buildings in the city.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Ghor attack, which comes in the midst of an increase in Taliban attacks.

Arif Aber, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Ghor, said the explosion was so intense that its echo could be heard across Feroz Koh, the provincial capital.

“A few government buildings, including the police chief ‘s office, the women’s affairs department and the provincial refugee bureau, were damaged and partly demolished,” Aber said.