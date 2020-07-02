Suite Filed Against Oshiomhole Dismissed

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting in Jabi in has taken the directives by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and dismissed a suit files again the former Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and others.

The APC had last week in its National Executive Committee,NWC, at the Presidential Villa had asked all cases by party members currently in court as a result of disagreements amongst themselves be henceforth withdrawn.

Justice Danlami Senchi in while dismissing the suit also ordered contending parties to bear their respective costs.

Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others had filed a suite against Oshiomhole , of which the court granted an interim order on March 4, 2020, suspending Oshiomhole from further acting as the APC’s National Chairman.

The Court of Appeal, in Abuja in a judgment on June 16, 2020, upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Parties were to return to the High Court of the FCT for determination of the substantive suit, when on Thursday, Plaintiff’s lawyer, Oluwola Afolabi moved a motion to withdraw the case.

Acoording get to him the withdrawal was informed by the directive of leaders of the APC that all court cases be discontinued in the interest of peace.

On her part the lawyer representing Oshiomhole and the others, Ginika Ezeoke said she was not opposed to the plaintiffs’ desire to withdraw.

Ezeoke then urged the court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that parties have filed pleadings and have be enjoined issues in relation to the subject of the case.