Sultan disowns Fulani’s ownership of Nigeria ~ Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has disowned a Fulani group’s claim that the Fulani own Nigeria from Sokoto to the Atlantic Ocean.

He also said no one can Islamise or Christianise Nigeria.

The group, christened Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM), had claimed that Fulanis owned Nigeria and gave a notice of the planned conquest of the entire country.

But Sultan Abubakar, on Friday, at the celebration of the first annual Plateau State Forgiveness and Reconciliation Day, organised by the Interfaith Mediation Centre, in conjunction with the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, described the group’s statement as reckless.

According to him, the founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, the late Usman dan Fodio, never said anything about the Fulani owning Nigeria during his lifetime or in his books.

He said: “I am the leader of the Usman dan Fodio dynasty and I have never seen anywhere in the hundreds of books that Usman dan Fodio wrote where he said that Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis. What he wrote about was the role of Islam in leadership, governance, etc. His books don’t mention the conquest of any land or claim ownership of any territory.

“People make comments that jihad is meant to Islamise countries but I say no, dan Fodio never came to Islamise any country, he only preached against bad government.

“That fake write-up was by those who don’t want peace in this country and we have denounced that. I am the national patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association [MACBAN]. It [the association] has been in existence for 44 years. There are two other organisations that I know but others, I don’t know them. Please, verify from us before you put blame on us.

“I am a proud Fulani man and if I come back again to this world, I would like to be Fulani again. There is nothing wrong with that but to pin every problem on the Fulani is not ideal.”