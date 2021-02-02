Sunday Igboho Declares War Against Killer Herdsmen In Ogun State

A Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho yesterday, visited Ogun State and vowed to flush out killer herdsmen in the troubled areas in the state.

In a viral video, Igboho was received with a loud ovation. He insisted that all killer herdsmen must leave Yorubaland.

TheBreakingTimes had reported how military men escorted herdsmen to flog residents in a community in Ogun State.

While addressing his supporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, Igboho said: “Many of our families abroad cannot come home. They scared of being kidnapped. All expressways in the Southwest, especially Lagos, Ondo, have been taken over by killer herdsmen who are kidnapping and killing innocent people. That’s the reason why I’m here.

”It is time for the youth to stand up, and fight for our rights. That’s why I’m at the forefront of the struggle. Igangan people have confirmed to me that there is peace after my visitation. So, that is why I said I won’t be visiting Igangan alone, I will touch all Southwest states. I want to appreciate the Ogun state Governor for his support. Even the government is tired of the evil doings of these killer herdsmen.

“Although I have not met physically with the governor, I went to see the places where herdsmen are disturbing them first. We are heading to Yewa because this is the place where many killer herdsmen have attacked residents.

“I have not seen any Yoruba person who wants to sabotage my current agitation, because this is the fight for all Yoruba people. You can see the support from Christians and Muslims, not Igboho alone. Even all those in the diaspora, traditional rulers, and everyone have stood up against this problem.”