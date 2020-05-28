Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Extends Contract For Another Two Years

The news of the extension of the super eagles head coach extension was made known by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday 27th May.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s initial contract ends in June and has concluded with the NFF to extend his contract by another 2 years which begins from July 1st 2020 and ends in December 31 2022.



pinnick took to his twitter account to say that he has never lost faith in the coach’s ability to take the team forward.

“I’m happy to announce that the NFF and coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as coach of the Super Eagles.

“With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally. Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr’s ability to take our football forward and I’m convinced our football will only get better from here on.” NFF president Amaju Pinnick wrote on Twitter.

We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions. Like the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) May 27, 2020

…times and I cannot stress enough, how much of a rock they have been.



Thank you, AITEO.



With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally. Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr's ability… — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) May 27, 2020