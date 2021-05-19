Super Eagles to Face México, Cameroon in International Friendly

The senior national team of Mexico will on the 3rd of July play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly.

The announcement was made by the official handle of the Mexican National Team which brings to two the number of friendly games Nigeria will play within a month.

The game against Mexico will be on 3 July at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (LA Coliseum).

The date for the Cameroon game is the 4th of June in Austria , one month before the game against Mexico. It could see some players pull out of the game as it coincides with the middle of their off season break.

Cameroon will be the second opponent of the Nigerian team who are using the game to keep in shape and also try new players following the postponement of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup earlier billed for June.