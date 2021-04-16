Supreme Court Declares Frank Ibezim as Senator Elect

Frank Ibezim has been declared as the Senator elect for Imo North Senatorial District by the Supreme Court on Friday.

In its judgment, the apex court invalidated and set aside the concurrent judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja and that of the Court of Appeal, which nullified the candidacy of Ibezim on the ground of perjury.

In a unanimous judgment, Justice Emmanuel Agim in a lead judgement held that the suit which led to the disqualification of Ibezim for allegedly supplying false information to secure nomination was statute-barred at the time it was instituted.

Specifically, the apex court held that section 285 of 1999 was grossly violated by the plaintiff in the suit because the mandatory 14 days for such suit to be filed was not complied with.

Justice Agim while setting aside the judgments of both the trial court and that of the appellate court held that the appeal of Ibezim against the two judgments was meritorious, enforceable and therefore granted it.