Supreme Court: Police impose curfew in Bayelsa over violent protest

Police authorities have imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Bayelsa state over the violent protest that erupted in Yenagoa and other parts of the state over the Thursday’s Supreme Court Judgement which sacked Chief David Lyon of the APC and declared the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri as the governor-elect.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozie in company of other security heads in the state while addressing newsmen in Yenagoa on Friday, said that the curfew will take effect from yesterday, Friday to Sunday, February 16, 2020.

He said that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent protest which led to the destruction of properties in the state.

He said: “Following the Thursday’s pronouncement by the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa governorship election, some angry protesters stormed the streets of Yenagoa and destroyed properties of innocent citizens, we have arrested eight suspects in connection to the violent.

“To forestall the escalation of the violent protest, we have imposed dusk to dawn curfew in all the eight local governments of Bayelsa state from 8pm to 6am, we urge the residents to remain calm, as security operatives are on top of the situation,” he said.

The governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will be sworn-in in a low key ceremony inside the government house any moment from now.