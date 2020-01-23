Supreme Court: Reverse Imo state judgement or face the wrath of God—Anglican bishops sends warning

Bishops of the Anglican Church in Nigeria have rejected the Tuesday January 14th Supreme Court’s judgment that nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Imo state governor and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Anglican Bishops, who spoke through the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, said that going by Rochas Okorocha’s antecedents, there was no way Imo state indigenes could have voted enmass for Uzodinma.

Describing the judgement as “wicked and corrupt”, Archbishop Chukwuma warned that failure to reverse the decision could attract the wrath of God on the Supreme Court justices.

“I am speaking the minds of most of the Bishops of the Anglican Church that we are very much discontented and very much in disagreement with the kangaroo judgment of the Supreme Court on what has happened in mo State.

We sincerely feel disappointed with the Chief Justice of Nigeria who has not got his facts correct and we feel that that judgment is wicked and corrupt.

And so we are calling on the Supreme Court to reverse their judgment on Imo State before they see the wrath of God.

There is no way Imo State people could have voted for APC with the bad governance of Okorocha for which in the House of Assembly the APC had no single seat during the election.

Hope Uzodinma is my friend. I am not against him but I am against the Supreme Court justices who mutilated the result, judging the case on the total votes that was more than accredited votes, which is absolutely incongruous and very much antithetical to the democratic spirit.

It is therefore our prayer that INEC should also be up and doing in their declaration of results and be able to defend whatever they declare in the sight of the Supreme Court.” he said

On the role played by Father Mbaka in the judgment, Archbishop Chukwuma said Father Mbaka should stop with his distorted prophecy and face his ministry.

“He is politicising his ministry too much and commercialising his ministry, and that is dangerous to the ministry of the church, and this we totally condemn,” Chukwuma said