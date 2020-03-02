Supreme Court Review: BT Updates on Proceedings [VIDEO]

The Supreme court as expected has taken to maximum volume in population of those arriving for the various review of jugdment passed by the apex court.

Noticable amongst arrivals are; Viola Onwuliri, Adams Oshiomole, members of the sacked Ihedioha administration and those of the APC.

The mood in the court is obviously a pensive one and edging for a benefitting closure is on their faces.

The Supreme court judges just stepped in led by Justice Tanko

More updates shortly…

See pictures and video below: