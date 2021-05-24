Supreme Court Ruling that Made Hope Uzodinma Governor Reason for Attacks on INEC Offices – Olurode

Lai Olurode, a former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has opined that the Supreme Court ruling that produced Hope Uzodinma was likely the reason for the recent attacks on the commission’s offices.

Olurode further stated that the perception that elections do not reflect the will of the people in the country was another factor that should not be ignored.

He said; “Most of the attacks in Imo State was caused by the ill-fated election. It was more of judicial victory, because the election in which someone, who lacked the formidable electoral strength became governor.

“Another reason is the activities of IPOB members, who are against the conduct of elections in the region. But I also think that the argument would only carry weight if there have not been attacks prior to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the court.

“Elections in Nigeria under Prof. Attahiru Jega and its present Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu might not completely approximate their wishes, but to say that the elections did not totally reflect the wishes of the people and their political links, maybe misgivings”.

On the implications for the 2023 general election, he said setting ablaze INEC facilities would not change the country’s political mood, especially for the agitators, adding that it would not also stop the elections from holding.